Sabah: Empty restaurants at Turkish resorts forced to offer discounts

Turkey’s tourism sector is in a difficult situation at the peak of the season and cannot get the expected movement. So, following the empty hotels in the resorts, restaurants have had to make discounts. About this writes Sabah newspaper.

It is noted that some establishments in popular resorts such as Cesme-Bodrum have waived entrance fees, while others have provided guests with discounts of 10-20 percent.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bodrum Chamber of Commerce Mahmut Serdar Kocadon noted that there are restaurants of different price categories in Turkish resorts – from luxury to low segment. At the same time, luxury ones with expensive menus are overcrowded, as they have a different target audience, while the middle and low segment establishments are seeing a decrease in customer flow.

In addition, Kochadon pointed out that restaurants cannot set discounts of 40-50 percent, as some hotels have done – such a measure will not help establishments to receive sufficient profit in the short season.