From: Nadja Austel, Christian Stör

Russia suffers enormous losses in the Ukraine war. Offensive Putin shows no success. The news ticker.

+++ 10:02 p.m.: The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, sums up in a Ukrainian news program that the Russian armed forces are not making any gains with their offensive in the east of the country: “The ‘great offensive’ that the Russians have planned is ongoing been on for eight to ten days and so far they have had no success. They tried to advance on five fronts today, but our troops (…) are bravely defending our country.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference that no one would heed Vladimir Putin’s threats anymore. He played with it on the State of the Union speech by the Russian President, in which he had announced, among other things, Russia would leave the Newstart agreement with the US on nuclear weapons disarmament. A short time later, the Russian Foreign Ministry contradicted this statement and announced that the agreements would be adhered to until the contract expired in 2026.

“Whole wagons full of corpses” – Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war

Update from Tuesday, February 21, 12:30 p.m.: To cover up the number of its casualties, Russia’s presidential air fleet appears to be silently returning the bodies of soldiers killed in Ukraine and sending them to local morgues. This was reported by the Russian service Moscow Times.

“I saw six big hearses that stank of rot and corpses,” the son of a dead soldier said of his visit to the Rostov-on-Don hospital, where he had to identify his father. “I saw them being unloaded, wagons full of corpses, coffin after coffin. It was a frightening image for me, even though I work in intensive care and have seen dead bodies. But I’ve never seen so many,” he said.

It is not known how many Russian soldiers lost their lives in the Ukraine war. The Russian Defense Ministry gave the figure of 5,937 in September. Western experts believe that up to 180,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded.

Ukraine-News: Russia loses more than half of its main battle tanks

MOSCOW – Russian forces are struggling with heavy casualties almost a year after the start of the Ukraine war. According to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) about half of their main battle tanks type T-72 lost.

The losses add up according to the think tank to “the equivalent of about 16 armored regiments” and “likely to hamper Russia’s ability to quickly rebuild its armored units,” it said, citing recent figures from the Oryx organization and the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Ukraine-News: Russia loses numerous tanks

The Numbers of Oryx are dramatic. Accordingly, Russia has lost more than 1,000 tanks so far, and Ukraine has reportedly captured almost 550 tanks. This “probably means that Russia lost half of its pre-war tank fleet in the first year of the war.” The IISS confirmed these figures in a statement on February 15.

According to the ISW, Russia only has a small number of tanks and the country is not able to produce tanks quickly. “However, the absence of such armored regiments and brigades deprives Russian ground forces of the clout needed to make and exploit operationally significant breakthroughs,” the ISW said.

Ukraine-News: Losses for Russia in numbers

In its estimate, the Ukrainian general staff speaks of 3,326 tanks that Russia has lost in the Ukraine war so far. In addition, 6562 armored fighting vehicles and other material are said to have been destroyed. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 144,440 (+760)

144,440 (+760) Tank: 3326 (+10)

3326 (+10) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6562 (+9)

6562 (+9) planes: 299 (+1)

299 (+1) Helicopter: 287

287 Artillery Systems: 2338 (+4)

2338 (+4) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 243

243 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 471 (+2)

471 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5210 (+1)

5210 (+1) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2018 (+2)

2018 (+2) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of February 21

