President Gustavo Petro wants to empty the prisons of poor women with children. “5,000 women will be released from prison 5 days a week to take care of their children. They will receive a citizen income from the state for that purpose. I believe that this is how a better society is built.” said this Saturday on their social networks. The national government has been explaining that the main objective of the recently sanctioned Law 2292 of 2023 or Criminal Alternatives with a gender approach is that women heads of households who have been convicted of minor crimes such as micro-trafficking, theft or conspiring to commit a crime, with sentences of less than eight years, can provide a public utility service that allows them to commute their sentences. To apply to the law, women must demonstrate that the commission of the crime was associated with vulnerability and economic inability to feed their family.

The author of the bill was former senator Rodrigo Lara and it was approved without much qualms in 2021 by the Congress of the Republic. Later it was objected by the then first president Iván Duque. Months after studying the objections, the Constitutional Court declared them inadmissible. This procedure delayed the presidential sanction for a couple of years, which was finally carried out by Gustavo Petro. The president took advantage of International Women’s Day to do so. Now the task of issuing the decree that regulates its implementation has been left to the Ministry of Justice, which has a maximum period of six months to do so.

Different NGOs have pointed out the importance of this decision, which is unprecedented in the region and incorporates a gender perspective in criminal policy as directed by the UN Bangkok Rules. “It is a good start to adapt criminal policy, understanding that women in our society face particular structural conditions of inequality that make them more vulnerable,” explains Juan Sebastián Hernández, a researcher in the Judicial System area of ​​Dejusticia.

The move is backed by research Women and prison in Colombia: Challenges for criminal policy from a gender perspective, carried out by the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE) of Mexico, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Javeriana University. The report states that 75% of the women interviewed were heads of household and 46% had children under 11 years of age. Likewise, the study shows that women tend to be the lowest links in criminal organizations.

From Free women — corporation that brings together women who suffered from prison and some of their relatives — celebrate the decision: “Women are always judged, on the one hand they call us bad mothers because we have no way to feed our children. But the government doesn’t give me opportunities to give guarantees to my family either. Precisely, those who are going to benefit the most from the law are the families. The purpose of community service is to allow the reestablishment of the social fabric affected by the crime”, maintains its leader, Claudia Cardona.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Another milestone is the orientation of the Ministries of Education and Commerce, in charge of designing a public policy for employability, education and training for women in prison within a maximum term of two years. According to Hernández, this is a key step to face the prison crisis: “One of the structural problems is that resocialization is very poor. The work and training activities offered to persons deprived of liberty do not effectively prepare them to have a job in prison. Women in particular are given resocialization tasks that reproduce gender stereotypes”.

In these six months, the Government has the task of carrying out an exhaustive pedagogy. Initially, they will do so with the judges, who are in charge of evaluating the community service plans presented by the women and will certify if the prisoners really were in conditions of marginality and this prevented them from supporting their family at the time of the crime.

In parallel, the Ministry of Labor must launch days to disseminate the measures in women’s wards and prisons. Cardona envisions that it is crucial to establish how the norm will work with the inmates. “We have received many calls and many messages from families. It will be essential to go to prisons and explain the law. In the same regulations it will be clear that these are processes that the women themselves can carry out, without depending on a lawyer”.

For his part, Hernández points out that the regulation must be precise to avoid abuses of those who provide the service, and is committed to sanctions if that were the case. “There must be mechanisms to protect women from potential labor exploitation and discrimination, which of course is something that happens to all people who come out of prison. It is necessary to build a staggered response system and propose a reasonable regime for those who fail to comply”, says the researcher.

The law comes to alleviate the numerous human rights violations that occur in the country’s prisons. The Constitutional Court has declared the Colombian prison system unconstitutional on two occasions. “The dehumanization of people in the current prison contexts is evident,” stated the court ruling. One of the biggest problems has to do with overcrowding, which according to INPEC data reached 20% in June 2022.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.