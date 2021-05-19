Taxi drivers have no customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed and restaurant service is restricted in much of Asia, while the coronavirus rebounds in countries where it seemed under control.

Sparsely populated Mongolia has seen its death toll skyrocket from 15 to 233, while Taiwan, which was considered a great success story In the fight against the virus, it has registered more than 1,000 cases since last week and isolated more than 600,000 people for two weeks.

Hong Kong and Singapore have postponed for the second time a non-quarantine travel bubble following an outbreak of unknown origin in Singapore. China, which has practically eliminated local infections, has identified new infections apparently related to contact with people arrivals from abroad.

The rebound has not reached the devastating level of India and some parts of Europe, but it is a grim reminder that the virus keep resisting despite strict rules on face masks, contact tracing, massive diagnostic tests and a wider distribution of the new weapon to combat it: vaccines.

That is delaying efforts to return social and economic life to normal, especially in schools and sectors such as hotels.

The British variant in Taiwan

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

In Taiwan, the rebound is driven by a more contagious variant first identified in Britain, according to Chen Chien-jen, an epidemiologist and former vice president of the island, who led the lauded response to the pandemic last year.

A complicating factor is the older citizens who frequent the “tea rooms” slightly risque in the Wanhua neighborhood of Taipei. As of Tuesday, they accounted for about 375 of the new cases, Chen said. Those establishments are known to offer adult entertainment with dances and songs.

“Those elders, when they go to these places, they want to keep it hidden,” Chen said. “When we investigate, they may not be sincere. ”

Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung reports on the latest covid outbreaks. Photo: dpa

In Wanhua, which is normally a busy area with food stalls, shops and entertainment venues, the Huaxi Night Market and the historic Longshan Buddhist Temple they are closed.

Taxi driver Wang Hsian Jhong said he had not had a customer in three days. “Everybody is affected. This is a whole Taiwan problem. We have to get over it,” he said, smoking a cigarette on a Wanhua street.

The island closed on Wednesday All schools and extended to the entire country the restrictions that previously only affected the Taipei area: restaurants, gyms and other public spaces were closed, and limited meetings to five people indoors and ten outdoors.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tried to reassure the population, amid reports of panic buying and people avoiding public spaces.

“We will continue to strengthen our medical capacity,” Tsai said, noting that vaccines are coming from abroad.

Malaysia: one month of quarantine

Malaysia unexpectedly imposed a quarantine month until June 7 before a sharp increase in cases, more contagious variants and a poor compliance of health protocols.

It is the second national quarantine in just over a year, introduced after the country’s cases have quadrupled since January, to more than 485,000.

Swabs in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP

Also the death toll, 2,040 people, has quadrupled since January. Travel has been banned between states and social activities, schools are closed and restaurants can only serve take out food. The government has warned that hospitals are almost to the max of its capacity for coronavirus cases.

Singapore: measures up to January

Singapore has imposed strict measures of social distancing until January 13, restricted public gatherings to two people and banned indoor services in restaurants.

The restrictions were approved after the number of infections of unknown origin rose to 42 in the last week, from seven in the previous week. Singapore was regarded as a model to follow in the fight against the pandemic.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

Classes were held online after several positive of students, wedding banquets were banned and funerals were limited to 20 people.

Wedding planner Michelle Lau said at least seven clients had canceled or postponed weddings due to take place next month. Other couples opted for a simple ceremony without celebration, he noted.

Hong Kong: control of travelers

Hong Kong, for its part, has responded to the outbreaks by extending the quarantine for unvaccinated travelers arriving from “high-risk” countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and Japan from 14 to 21 days. more distant places like Argentina, Italy, Holland and Kenya.

China has established controls at toll booths, airports and train stations in Liaoning province, where four additional cases were reported on Tuesday.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

Thailand, another hit in trouble

Thailand reported 35 deaths on Tuesday, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, and another 29 on Wednesday. That brought the total number of deaths in the country to 678 of which 584 died in this wave. Around three-quarters of Thailand’s 116,000 cases have been identified since early April.

Thailand had added about 7,100 cases of the virus, including 63 deaths, in all of last year, a success in the fight against COVID-19.

The rebound has posed difficult dilemmas for governments, especially in countries poorer where quarantine restrictions can exacerbate financial hardship for those already living on the edge.

Chinstrap women in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters

Philippines: agglomerations no

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has relaxed the quarantine in the bustling capital and neighboring provinces to combat economic recession and hunger, though he keeps crowds banned this month, when many Catholic festivals are held.

COVID-19 infections in the country began to rise in March, to one of the worst figures in Asia, with more than 10,000 daily infections. That prompted Duterte to impose a quarantine around Manila in April. The Philippines has recorded more than 1.1 million cases, with 19,372 deaths, although the rebound has begun to ease.

The Secretary of Health, Francisco Duque III, said that the partial resumption of economic activity, the tendency to increasingly breach restrictions and the improper tracking people exposed to the virus combined to trigger the spread of infections.

Duterte keeps crowds banned this month, when many Catholic festivals are held. Photo: Reuters

Experts note that the distribution of vaccines, although delayed and on a small scale, also fostered a false confidence that the pandemic could be ending.

The authors are Associated Press journalists

ap