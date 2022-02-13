The first voters go to exercise their right at the electoral college in the town of Treviño / EFE

The platforms of the Empty Spain have denounced in a statement the lack of ballots in polling stations in Palencia, Salamanca and Burgos, a situation that they will resort to the Central Electoral Board so that the “strict compliance” of the electoral legislation.

This is indicated through their Twitter account, in which they explain that it has been their voters who have warned of this fact.

“In Monzón de Campos (Palencia), when asking for them, the voters have answered from the polling station that they can vote for others, that there are other alternatives,” explains the platform, which claims to be “certain” that there are also no ballots in public schools. the city of Salamanca and that in Burgos “they cover them up” with candidacies from “other parties”.