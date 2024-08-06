The CDU may be making a U-turn in its care policy. This is indicated by the party leadership’s reaction to a contribution to the discussion by the Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer and the Health Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Karl-Josef Laumann. The two are calling for the existing partial coverage for care costs to be turned into full insurance – even though this contradicts the new CDU policy program, for which Kretschmer and Laumann were jointly responsible in the care chapter.