X5 Group: Lack of goods on shelves due to lack of workers

X5 Group, which manages the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Chizhik chains, commented on the situation with empty shelves in a number of Russian stores. The absence of a number of goods was linked to a shortage of labor at the distribution center.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Mash published a video of empty shelves in Pyaterochka stores in the cities of the Golden Ring of Russia. It was stated that bread, cereals, flour, spices and bottled water began to disappear from some stores last week. First, this happened in Yaroslavl, and then in Rybinsk, Kovrov and some cities in the Ivanovo and Kostroma regions. The press service of the owner of Pyaterochka hastened to respond to the situation that received wide publicity.

At the moment, the distribution center in the Yaroslavl region is experiencing a seasonal labor shortage due to external market factors, including the departure of migrant workers to their home countries. X5 Group

They added that additional labor resources from neighboring regions are being attracted to solve such problems. Improvement is expected soon, the company assured.

Photo: Anna Mayorova / TASS

Mash linked the situation to recent raids on migrants

As the publication wrote, the absence of a number of goods on the shelves is due to a shortage of about a thousand workers at the distribution center from which the goods were shipped. Migrants worked there, but after the police raid, everyone was deported to their homeland. The channel also indicated that currently, 465 vacancies are open at the distribution center in Yaroslavl for operators and warehouse workers-pickers alone. In neighboring regions, there are 301 (Ivanovo) and 415 (Vladimir).

Meanwhile, the employee of the retail chain told portal “Ivanovskie Novosti” that “all migrants were fired and sent back to their homeland because they worked illegally.” “There are not enough workers. Even in all the nearby cities, for example, in Kostroma, Kovrov, Yaroslavl, employees of “Pyaterochka” come and collect goods on pallets themselves so that someone has them,” the source shared with the publication.

The Yaroslavl Region government also provided a comment on the situation. “There were problems with personnel at the distribution center. The issue is being resolved. The deadline for entering the delivery schedule is three weeks,” leads response from the press service of the portal 76.ru.

Almost 40,000 migrants have been expelled from Russia in six months

Data provided in the press service of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP). At the same time, earlier the head of the department Dmitry Aristov pointed out a significant increase in the number of foreigners deported from the country. In the first half of 2024, 39.5 thousand foreign citizens and stateless persons who violated the law were expelled.

Rosstat, in turn, revealed the “portrait” of the average migrant in Russia. It turned out to be a married man aged 20-24, originally from Tajikistan, without higher education.