Monopolies and political pressures at the origin of the chaos. And now an airlift from Germany is being used to remedy this

They arrived in Indianapolis from Germany on Sunday: 35 tons corresponding to 132 pallets of powdered milk. Exceptionally transported by a military plane that took off from the Ramstein base. Coming from Zurich, the precious white powder that is the nourishment for tens of thousands of American infants who are not breastfed or who need supplementation (in the USA only 75% of newborns have some form of breastfeeding at birth, against 91% in Italy according to the Save The Children organization) it was first transported to Germany, where it was loaded on the C-17 cargo and then flown to the United States. More freighters will take off in the next few days, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

The White House said “the total amount arriving in the first round” is the equivalent of 1.5 million servings of eight-ounce bottles. It is called Operation Fly Formula, the solution that the Biden administration has put in place to make up for the dramatic national shortage of powdered milk that has been going on for a few weeks, but which began much earlier, even in February, when Abbott Laboratories voluntarily recalled some of its most popular products and closed its plant in Sturgis, Michigan after four children became ill from bacterial infections and two even died. Supply chain problems related to the pandemic and shortages of ingredients did the rest, creating a perfect storm. As early as April, Datasembly said that around 31% of products were out of stock across the country.

In seven states – Connecticut, Delaware, Montana, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington – the rate was even worse, at 40 percent. Today it is at 43%. Desperate parents in recent months have had to drive hours to find the right type of milk powder, while others have relied on the online market, where the boxes are sold for hundreds of dollars, while the big distribution chains like CVS or Walgreen still today they limit the number of boxes that each customer can buy to three in order to avoid the accumulation effect. Those who have tried to make their own by diluting with water or relying on other types of milk have put children’s health at risk: doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston told the Cnn that at least four children ended up in hospital due to complications related to the deficiency and that three of the four were hospitalized due to intolerance to powdered milk that parents had to use instead of the usual one.

With a turnover of 1.2 billion, the U.S. powdered milk market is in the hands of a handful of producers, with Abbott having 48%, Mead Johnson and Perrigo controlling another 31%, and with Nestlé having less control. 8%. Not only that, the United States, which produces 98% of the formula consumed in the country, have strict regulations and tariffs. The Food and Drug Administration maintains a red list of international milk powders, including several European brands that, when imported, are withheld because they do not meet US requirements. In addition to having reached an agreement with Abbott for the reopening of the factory in Michigan – which will take weeks before the products arrive in stores – the FDA also said this week that it will loosen some regulations to allow more imports.

“We have four companies that produce around 90 percent of the milk in this country, which is a fact we should take a look at,” he told the Cbs Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg. For him, the powdered milk crisis is personal: with her husband Chastain he is the adoptive father of two children born in August. For Biden, however, it is another political tile that confirms the impression that his administration is unable to anticipate problems, but that it finds itself solving them under the pressure of public opinion, playing too often in defense.