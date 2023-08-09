Empty saucer for €2, the owner speaks: “I could sue, my phone number is on that receipt”

The post published by Wild Lucarelli with the photo of the receipt from a Ligurian restaurant that charged €2 for an empty plate, it caused a storm. Rain of criticism on social media and insults of all kinds, but the owner Ida Germano he defends his actions with great firmness and equal tranquillity. “The lady on the receipt – says the restaurateur to La Stampa – is a friend of Selvaggia Lucarelli who, I state, she is not never been a customer of ours. We seated her at a three-person table. They ordered a plate of pesto trofie and a plate of fried anchovies. The two euros for the sharing saucer they are clearly indicated on our menu”. And again. “They asked to share the plate of trofie in three portions, so we brought two saucers. So they made the same request for fried anchovies, In total, there were four sharing plates. As stated on the receipt, we only charged for one,” he points out.

“There was – continues the owner to La Stampa – a little girl and one cannot think of not giving her the opportunity to share the dishes that the parents have taken“. In total, one first and one second in three. “We have been applying these rules for nine years and no one has ever complained. On the cost of the plate of trofie at €18 considered excessive: “The price cannot be discussed, a plate of trofie can be charged for 8, 10 or 12 euros. Chef Cannavacciuolo can charge even 40 euros for a dish. And no one disputes that. Only those who prepare it are able to establish its price”.

Read also: Liguria, €2 for an empty saucer. Selvaggia Lucarelli publishes the receipt

Subscribe to the newsletter

