I turn on the computer and I place her on my knees. I am excessively relaxed and slightly fatigue It keeps me half asleep. I think I’m exploiting myself. That is to say, job more than necessary. Much more than my energy corporal, emotional and intellectual can allow me. Every body has its limits. Maybe I should give myself a little more leisure. Well, I guess I can do it. But, now I must complete the task of typing the twenty-three or twenty-four lines that I require to fill this space. I keep my hands on the keyboard and type this and that without writing anything. Impatience gets the best of me. I stand up and open the windows to ventilate the house, but I have no choice but to close them again. One of my neighbors, whose face I have never fully seen—I only know that he is already graying and has a slight beer belly—in the afternoons and mornings he bathes himself in perfume and it permeates everything: the air, the plants I have. next to the laundry room, the clothes hanging in the patio, the railing of the stairs, the door handle that faces the street, the hallway. Everything has that aroma between sweet and cloying that is so intense that it could even be perceived by the least acute of smells. It’s possible that my hair and the clothes I’m wearing also have that smell that makes me dizzy. Anyway. That does not matter now. The truth is that I fail to clarify the subject of what I write. I think that as usual I try to structure this text without any prior idea of ​​what I want to write. Actually, I never know what I want to write. I usually discover it as I write it; and sometimes, when it is already published and there is no possibility of knitting again, amending or mending anything. Then there is nothing left but to resign oneself and accept what has already been written, even though it may be made of cheap verbiage, worn-out phrases and commonplaces that have lost all meaning due to being so manipulated, such as the speeches of certain characters who speak, speak and speak without never say anything.

