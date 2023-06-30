It is very busy at the Dutch petrol stations.

As if war had broken out. That’s how busy it is at some petrol stations in the Netherlands today. Gas station owners see a huge crowd, because today is the last chance to get petrol with the full excise discount. Starting tomorrow, the price of petrol will increase by 17 cents per litre. Diesel drivers are 12 cents per liter more expensive.

fuel tax increase

Gas station owners had already taken crowds into account. They called for refueling earlier this week to avoid traffic jams. Undoubtedly, a group responded. Yet today it is terribly busy in some places. So busy that extra tank trucks are driving and there are even pumps that have to say no to customers.

With many compact cars with a small tank capacity, it will save 5 or 10 euros on a tank. Despite the small price difference, the Netherlands will refuel en masse due to the forthcoming increase in excise duty on fuel. Because yes, we are still Dutch, aren’t we? In fact, it wouldn’t really be news if there wasn’t a massive fuel run today.

Residents of the Netherlands who live close to the border will shrug their shoulders. They will get their toddler in Germany or Belgium. For the rest of the Netherlands it is annoying that your tank of petrol or diesel will be more expensive from tomorrow. After all, every duplicate is one. There are even people who have taken a jerry can in the car.

Nu.nl spoke with various gas station operators. At a Shell gas station in Groningen, they were already without fuel this morning due to the hoarding behavior of motorists. Erik de Vries, director of the trade association NOVE, says that today 50 percent more people fill up than usual.

We bounce the ball back to you. Will you fill up your car today, or will you believe it and take the increase in excise duty for granted? Let us know in the comments!

