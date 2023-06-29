A bomb! Shakira and Manuel Turizo They don’t just share nationality. The singers from the coffee country announced their first collaboration called “Copa vacía”, which will be released very soon on all music platforms in the world. the interpreter of “And where are the thieves” He shared previews of what will be the most anticipated video clip for his fans through his official Instagram account. In the images, the barranquillera is seen characterized as a mermaid, while Turizo plays the role of her rescuer. What will this new song be about?

“Empty Cup” will premiere worldwide next Thursday, June 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST, which means at 7:00 pm in Peru, Colombia and Miami.

