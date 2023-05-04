A series of proposals to be presented to the institutions and decision-makers to beat the falling birth rate in Italy and relaunch a ‘new deal’ that helps young people in the many aspects that revolve around the theme of the birth rate. To bring the new generations back to having children. These are the goals that emerged from second appointment of ‘On radar’, the think tank of the Menarini International Foundation, which brought together 45 voices, including experts and students, in 5 round tables. The main points of the ‘Natalità, politically incorrect’ initiative were highlighted at a conference in Rome.

“We live in a society full of stimuli, of models of perfection that make you feel obliged to give your best. This leads you to perfectionism in everything: in romantic relationships, in work, in being a parent. And perfectionism paralyzes”. These are the words of a university student who participated in the meeting. The research group, led by the director of ‘On radar’ Massimo Scaccabarozzi, brought together 45 personalities around 5 working tables who explored the theme of the birth rate from various angles. From the voice of young people to the world of communication, from businesses to schools, up to a society increasingly tending towards individualism, the experts have analyzed the causes and consequences of the Italian demographic winter from unconventional points of view, recognizing a central role to the young people.

“We have created working groups on various social issues and involved experts, and this work will result in proposals that we will bring to the institutions – explained Scaccabarozzi – Often there are complaints about the causes of the falling birth rate that go unheard: we bring concrete proposals and we bring them to the institutions, for us politics is the institutions. The birth rate is the problem of the moment, so we have involved young people, their ideas on having children and their future. But also on how communication and businesses deal with the issue “.

“On the birth rate we acted in a way that was not politically correct – added Scaccabarozzi – We thought that those who have to have children have already been born and we put the kids around a table in a stratified way, young people aged 18 to 23, to ask them where the problem is and what their ideas are. We let them talk outside the box and it emerged that the problem of individualism exists. In the groups we have created we have put experts who are already working in the area” .

“The young people who took part in the think tank overturned the idea of ​​a generation that only needs economic stability to have children – highlighted the director of ‘On radar’ – Financial security is important, but the real problem remains a society that is only capable of offering young people an idealized present and a future that is difficult to plan.It is no coincidence that, as noted in the round table dedicated to communication, children are almost never present in advertising campaigns and are often seen more as an obstacle. Instead, the media should strive to represent the ‘energy, poetry and design’ that children are capable of expressing.”

According to the experts who attended, “companies are suffering the effects of the demographic decline in the lack of workforce. In the short term, this shortage must be compensated for by developing internal and international migration policies, consistent with the professional skills sought and by supporting female employment. Couples must also be supported with public incentives to bring forward the first child and encourage the birth of the second: so as to increase, in the long term, a new generation of parents”.

“A few births – concluded Scaccabarozzi – means a few potential parents. It is the demographic trap, a vicious circle that threatens our country. With these birth figures we are throwing away our future, which we can only save by listening to young people”.