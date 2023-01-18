With the Action Church Balance, the Dutch churches collect money this month that is desperately needed to survive. The churches are emptying, at an unrelenting pace. But is this urgency equally felt everywhere? ‘The church is a kind of body: sometimes it grows, sometimes it shrinks’.
Sander van Mersbergen
Latest update:
18-01-23, 22:00
