Empty churches in Italy: radical crisis of Catholic religious practice

Dark times for the Catholic Church, despite the renewal policies of recent years that have served no purpose in the West and in Italy. A recent Istat survey shows that from 2001 to 2019 regular practitioners decreased by almost a third and in three years, in the period around Covid, between 2019 and 2022, decreased by 25%. The study, analyzed by the Dehonian journal WeekNews which questions the profound crisis of Catholic religiosity, returns a worrying cross-section of social evolution.

This is an acceleration of the Covid years probably also due to the closure, for health reasons, of places of worship during the phases more agitated than the pandemic. The closed churches, the absence of masses, the ban on retreats and pilgrimages seem to have forced a trend that was already explicit but which has taken away that function of hope that the Church has in dark moments. The decline in the post-Covid years is evident not only in Italy, but involves all Western countries, they write in the magazine, which cites a study by The Wall Street Journal.

A downward trend that continues and that sees only a minimal population attend the other countries Church as a model for exercising the Faith, from 3 to 7-8%.

In our opinion the devastating advance of new technologies, the ever greater absence of experiences of collective communities (minimal in our model of society), a hyper individualistic experience focused on the career and money of consumerist models, the lack of charismatic figures in the current history of the Church constitute a powerful mass which leads more and more faithful to abandon places of worship.

The process of radical secularization takes shape in a brutal way especially among adolescentswhich went from 37% in 2001 to 20% in 2019 and 12% in 2022. It’s not getting better for 18-19 year olds, they were 23% in 2001, they reached 11% in 2019 and 8% in 2022 . Technological advance coincides with an increasingly individualistic or monad society which sees a 50% reduction of assiduous practitioners among mature adults and 30-40% among the elderly population.

