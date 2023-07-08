The female vote meant the first step to recognize the equality of political participation in Mexico. On February 12, 1947, when it was published in the Official Journal of the Federation the Decree that allows for July 3, 1955 they could go to the polls to cast their vote to elect those who would make up the XLIII federal Legislature, from then on the fight for the rights of equal participation in decision-making continues from the country.

That is why the Secretariat of Women in Sinaloa headed in the Magic Town of Mocorito the Dialogue on the Suffrage Route in Sinaloa, where the efforts of the first female mayors of Mocorito were recognized, as the consolidation of an effort that began 68 years ago in Mexico.

In the history of the state, Mocorito is the second municipality in Sinaloa that was governed by a woman, and since then history has added four women who have been elected to lead the administration of this Magic Town.

The steps taken since 1955 have revealed that each electoral process that takes place in Mexico opens new spaces for women to be present in political life, since 1956, when Alejandra Retamoza was the first local woman deputy and in 1966 the first mayor in sinaloathere has been greater openness and it focuses on increasingly tangible opportunities for women in the country.

Although the advances are considerable so far, it is a path that is maintained with greater force in these times, where political equity is more open.

