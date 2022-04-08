Tim, Labenu, Will Bank, Raízen, Randstad and Itaú. These brands have in common the fact that they support the Escola Profissas of the specialist in diversity and inclusion Ana Minuto, in the Potências Negras Mulheres initiative.

Online and completely free, the event will take place on Wednesday (13), from 9 am to 6 pm, and will address topics such as financial health, career path, personal positioning, technology and entrepreneurship. According to Ana, the objective is to make this community “see new perspectives and possibilities for career advancement, filling vacancies in the areas they want and moving the economy of our country”.

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)