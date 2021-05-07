Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Eng. Qassim Al-Hashemi, Director of Empowerment Programs Department at the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, affirmed that the work to stabilize families and their financial independence, by providing the necessary financial support to families, to empower their members, indicating that 100 people have been through the experience with the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, and since the beginning of last year There is continuous communication with the strategic partners, explaining that the nomination for vacant positions is in cooperation with the strategic partners, in nominating the beneficiaries and giving them the appropriate training opportunity to raise competencies.

He explained that the authority provides these opportunities through an integrated system of strategic partnerships that support the individual’s skills and educational capabilities, indicating that during the month of Ramadan an agreement was signed between the authority and the Abu Dhabi Governmental Academy, to provide programs and evaluation methods for the beneficiaries of their capabilities and specialized courses to raise these experiences, what contributes In enhancing employment opportunities and their possession of skills that they would not have possessed, so that these skills help them to obtain appropriate jobs, which makes them financially independent after employment, and reduces government support that could benefit another person.

He added: There is a type of program that the beneficiary takes with us, through a journey that begins with professional counseling, and begins with contacting the person nominated from the family and looking at his educational developments and previous experiences that he has, and then we move to entering the evaluation platform through the Abu Dhabi Government Academy and the evaluation experience, and after that The evaluation results are received and then sit down with the beneficiary and consider these results, and what programs will help in strengthening these skills.

He said: The Commission’s policy is to target people from the age of 18 to 59 years old, noting that the people who are not included in the empowerment program are the retired and those in school, in addition to the national service recruits, until they complete their mission.