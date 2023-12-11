The Director General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, said that the center will begin, during the next year, to measure the rates of implementation of the initiatives launched at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), regarding the empowerment of women and youth in the agricultural sector, pointing out that The Center launched an initiative to empower one million women in the agricultural sector in many countries.

Al Zaabi added in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that ICBA hosted more than 10 events during COP28, which dealt with achieving food security and empowering women and youth in the agricultural sector, in addition to global climate action, land and ocean use, and food and water systems. And skills.

She explained that ICBA is working on many activities, including improving food security and nutrition, enhancing water security and environmental sustainability, and providing job opportunities and livelihood resources in marginal environments and areas suffering from problems of salinity, water scarcity, drought, and other challenges around the world.

Al Zaabi explained that the most prominent challenges facing women in the agricultural sector are the lack of financial support, in addition to the fact that women in many countries do not own the agricultural land on which they work.

She said, “The initiative to empower one million women in the agricultural sector aims to find solutions and formulate international decisions to enhance women’s investments in agricultural lands, raise their skills capabilities, and provide them with agricultural crops.”

Al Zaabi pointed out that ICBA has launched a model millet farm at the center’s headquarters in Dubai, explaining that millet is a grain that has a high ability to withstand salinity, temperature, and changing climatic conditions.

She stated that “COP28” enhanced the concerted efforts to support food security, whether in terms of restoring degraded lands or providing solutions that support confronting climate change, praising many initiatives led by the UAE with international partnerships to support scientific research to reach practical results and solutions.

It is noteworthy that ICBA is a global center of excellence and the ideal partner for research for development in various regions since its establishment in the UAE in 1999.

Germplasm Bank

The Director General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, stated that the Germplasm Bank, which was established by ICBA, is an essential reference for research and experiments conducted on thousands of local and imported plants, and a repository for different types of seeds, especially those threatened with extinction due to… Implications of climate change.

She said that the bank includes more than 16,000 plant strains from about 300 plant species, from more than 150 countries and regions around the world, which contributes to investing these seeds in empowering women to adopt these crops and multiply agricultural projects.