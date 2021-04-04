The National and Reserve Service Authority announced a new initiative to empower members of the National Artificial Intelligence Program with entrepreneurial skills, and to enhance their practical and specialized experiences and technical knowledge, to provide more opportunities for them to work with government, private and global agencies, and to encourage them to transform their innovative ideas into emerging companies that contribute to strengthening the economy. Digital technology in the country, which contributes to activating the role of entrepreneurs in designing the future economy.

The initiative aims to acquaint the program participants with the most important principles and pillars of managing their projects, and the stages of launching their future companies in areas that serve the economic and biotechnological sectors, depending on their qualitative and innovative skills and ideas, in addition to providing investment opportunities for owners of distinguished projects.

Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Authority, confirmed that the leadership’s directives to empower national service employees with future skills have contributed to achieving qualitative leaps in the field of activating their pivotal role and their contribution in various economic and technological sectors, and supporting them to continue acquiring the necessary expertise to contribute in a manner. The largest in the digital economy in the country during the next stage.

This came during a meeting with the employees of the fourth batch of the training program for employees of the national service, which is organized in cooperation with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, in the presence of the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Labor Applications about After, Omar Sultan Al-Ulama, and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri.

Dr. Belhoul Al Falasi said: “The initiative contributes to raising the readiness of the national service’s employees to enter the market, taking advantage of the advantages and incentives of the entrepreneurship sector and medium and small enterprises in the country, and building successful commercial and investment projects that benefit the national economy, and increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product. Non-oil state, and support the state’s preparations for the next 50 years ».

Omar Sultan Al-Olama emphasized that the training program for national service employees witnessed in its previous sessions many inspiring success stories for promising projects, developed by the employees of the national service based on the experiences and skills they acquired in various fields of advanced technology, such as programming, artificial intelligence, digital maps, medical technologies, etc. They can be transformed into distinct projects that serve the sustainable development process, and contribute to building a knowledge economy based on the concepts of creativity and innovation.

The program focuses on developing the skills of the associates and preparing them for future labor market changes, providing them with opportunities to work with government, private and global agencies, and providing support and advice in the stage of establishing projects and emerging companies in the field of innovation and technology by a specialized committee, which includes members of the authorities concerned with the implementation of the initiative.

• The initiative enhances the associates’ experiences and encourages them to transfer their innovative ideas into start-up companies.





