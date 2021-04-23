Paul Krugman *

The Reagan administration took a sharp anti-union turn, encouraging operators to deal tough with union activists ——————————– Labor activists hope that the vote on forming a union for workers at Amazon’s Bismer warehouse, Alabama, will be a pivotal turning point, and a shift in the decades-old decline in labor unions. Instead, the vote showed the continuing success of the tactics that employers frequently used to defeat workers’ organizational efforts. However, advocates of trade union work should not lose hope, because the political environment that gave anti-union employers the freedom to do what they want may be in the process of change .. The decline in union membership was primarily political, and not a necessary result dictated by a changing economy. Then America needs to revive the unions so that we have any hope of stopping growing inequality. Let’s start by talking about the reasons for the decline in trade union membership in the first place, and why it is still possible to hope for a revival. In the past, America had a strong labor movement, with union membership rising between 1934 and the end of World War II. During the 1950s, nearly a third of non-agricultural workers were union members. Until 1980, unions represented about a quarter of the workforce. Powerful unions had a major impact even on non-union workers, setting wage standards and warning employers that they had to treat their workers well in order not to be met with an organized campaign. However, union membership declined significantly during the 1980s, especially in the private sector, and has continued to decline since then. Why did this happen? I often hear or read that decline was inevitable due to automation and globalization, but the evidence actually indicates otherwise. Although we talk a lot about robots these days, technological progress has been faster during the peak of union activity than in recent years. For example, labor productivity rose from 1947 to 1973 almost twice as fast compared to the period since 2007. However, this did not prevent unions from having a significant impact on wages. Also, the impact of globalization is often exaggerated. About three quarters of jobs in developed countries are “non-tradable” activities, that is, activities that cannot be transferred abroad, and this percentage has not changed much over time. Indeed, Amazon is a good example. If many of the goods that you can buy online are imported, then Amazon’s position in the market depends on a huge system of warehouses and warehouses that employ hundreds of thousands of workers. And those warehouses cannot be moved abroad. Their goal is to maintain stock in close proximity to the main markets, so that Amazon can deliver things in a matter of days. If service sector workers were organized in a union, employers would not have found it easy to replace unionized workers with robots or production processes abroad. Other advanced economies such as Denmark, which are no less globalized than we are, still have an organized labor force, and even Canada has a much larger trade union movement than we do. Why are the unions in America so weak? Indeed, US political life has taken a sharp, anti-union turn under President Ronald Reagan, which has encouraged employers to deal tough with union activists. This meant that as the center of gravity for the US economy shifted from industry to services, workers in growing sectors remained largely without union affiliation. This decline in unionism has had dire consequences. In their golden age, unions were an effective force for equality, as their influence limited the general wage disparity and the wage disparity associated with different levels of education and even race. Rising union membership appears to be a key factor in the rapid decline in inequality that occurred between 1935 and 1945, turning America into a middle-class nation. Conversely, the decline of unions played a big role in the spread of inequality and stagnant wages. Workers also lost bargaining power after weak antitrust policies allowed firms to gain more market leadership. And there is another issue: we not only need strong unions for equal economic opportunity, but we also need them for equal political opportunity. While it is heartening to see the Biden administration proposing to withdraw Trump-era gifts to corporations, it is still true that corporate money has a significant political impact. The issue is not only related to donations related to the election campaign only, but corporate interests can also influence the debate through their ability to offer remunerative jobs to former politicians and officials, their generous support for friendly research centers, etc. Previously, unionism was a counterweight to corporate influence. It is true that unions were never in a position to match the financial strength of companies, but they could nonetheless give people the power to mobilize their members, the friends of their members, and their neighbors in ways that companies could not find a way. And we need that kind of counterforce more than ever. Therefore, let us hope that the labor activists deal with what happened in «Bessemer» (the warehouse complex of «Amazon») as a useful experience, and not a reason for despair and loss of hope, because we still need the return of strong unions. * An American writer and academic with a Nobel Prize in Economics, he publishes in a private arrangement with the “New York Times” Canonical service. URL: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/12/opinion/us-unions-amazon.html