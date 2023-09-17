This summer has been called the summer of girl power, that is what the main economic newspapers have named it, which have finally found a compelling reason to join the feminism train. They do not speak of the power of women, a term that would appeal to an improvement in social equality, but rather the concrete empowerment of some stars of popular culture, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Greta Gerwig, who are celebrated as driving forces of consumption, both for their shows themselves as well as for all the derived products: makeup, bracelets, boots, costumes, feminist barbies and even aesthetic operations that add ass, cheekbones or boobs. The North American media applauds this girl power that has boosted the GDP of the United States by 8.5 billion dollars and they take these figures as proof that if the girls fall off the chart we can no longer ignore them.

