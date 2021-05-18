Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the largest provider of district cooling services in the world, confirmed its support for the hospitality sector in Dubai, where district cooling services are provided to more than 17% of hotels in Dubai.

Empower added that it had developed the district cooling services infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for many upcoming projects across the emirate, and that the total number of buildings that were provided with district cooling services, Empower, reached 1252 buildings by the end of 2020. On the sidelines of the exhibition The Arab Travel Market 2021, which will be held from 16 to 19 May at the Dubai World Trade Center, “Empower” stated that the number of huge and distinctive tourism and hotel projects that it seeks to link to its network is constantly increasing.

Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said that the corporation’s support for the hospitality sector in the emirate of Dubai continues with the aim of helping the sector to shoulder its responsibilities in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing Dubai’s endeavors to achieve a green economy and sustainable development, in addition to reducing operating costs. In the hotel sector itself; District cooling systems are the most effective and safe, as they rely on artificial intelligence systems to predict and treat faults. This is due to the fact that Empower adopts cooling systems that cool water and store it in thermal energy tanks, by recycling water used in its operations. Quality, as it contributes to reducing about 50% of energy consumption.