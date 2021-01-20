Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Revealed Emirates Corporation for Central Cooling Systems (Empower) On its plans to invest 1.6 billion dirhams to establish 7 new stations in Dubai this year, and to expand locally and abroad through 4 acquisition deals that are currently being negotiated in each of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, and the first of these deals is expected to be revealed soon.

The corporation announced that it recorded a net profit for the year 2020 amounting to 901 million dirhams, with a growth of 3.4% over the year 2019, despite the difficult economic impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent precautionary and preventive measures and restrictions on movement, movement and travel, as well as The economic repercussions that affected occupancy rates in the hotel and commercial office sectors, which are two of the vital sectors in the portfolio of projects that the Corporation provides with district cooling services.

According to the data announced by the company during a press conference held today, Empower Ziyader achieved 3% in total revenues for the year 2020 to reach 2.36 billion dirhams, and the company continued its expansion during the past year by signing contracts worth 1.39 billion dirhams, which included the construction of new district cooling plants. , Expansion of its pipeline network, and contracts to establish heat energy exchange rooms.

Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said during the press conference that the corporation succeeded during the year 2020 in continuing to grow profits compared to last year, in addition to expansions in the number of stations, extensions of the district cooling service network, and an increase in the number of buildings and customers. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibn Shafar revealed Empower’s plans to invest 1.6 billion dirhams to establish 7 new stations in Dubai this year, and to expand locally and abroad through the implementation of 4 acquisition deals that are currently being negotiated, including deals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt. The first deals will be revealed soon.