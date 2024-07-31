European smartphone company emporia, which develops, designs and manufactures premium smartphones, smartwatches, apps and mobile phones with a focus on security and ease of use, has announced the launch of the emporiaSMART.6lite smartphone. The evolution of the emporiaSMART.5, which was voted “Senior Smartphone of the Year” in Germany three times in a row, the new emporiaSMART.6lite is designed to offer a simple and intuitive user experience, with great cameras and advanced features, while maintaining a compact and easy-to-handle design.

Hardware and software are created in Europe, incorporating customer needs and suggestions. All emporia devices are developed based on surveys conducted among European users, collecting feedback to constantly improve the offer. Despite its small size, the SMART.6lite includes a fingerprint sensor, essential for banking applications and secure transactions, and a panic button for greater security and comes with a 5.45-inch screen that guarantees good readability and usability.

Mauro Invernizzi, CEO of emporia Telecom Italia, tells Adnkronos what were the main factors that contributed to the success of emporiaSMART.5 as “senior smartphone of the year” in Germany for three consecutive times and how the new model brings some important innovations. “The emporia SMART.5 is an easy to use phone, thanks to its simple and intuitive navigation menu, physical buttons to facilitate some operations and much more. The success achieved by this smartphone is determined by a variety of features that are not present in the devices of our competitors: clear menu navigation with only 3 screens, large control panels, voice assistant, NFC payments, physical button for emergency calls, charging base, patented interactive Smart Cover that allows you to use the essential functions (answer and hang up calls, camera and flashlight) even when the phone is closed. And also a printed user manual, and the emergency button, on the back of the smartphone, which can be reprogrammed to meet other functions, such as the camera or answering calls and the presence of a fingerprint sensor. All with an excellent quality-price ratio.”







With the launch of the new emporiaSMART.6lite, what specific improvements have been introduced compared to the previous model and how do they meet the needs of your customers?

“The improvements are different“, continues Mauro Invernizzi“as well as more compact external dimensions. The feel in the hand is even better. Since the width of the hand decreases with age, the smartphone is even easier to use with one hand. The standby time is even longer: the standby time has been increased by almost 40 hours to a total of 288 hours (= 12 days!), which is particularly important for older people. We have doubled the ROM to 128 gigabytes. More and more older people are using the camera to take videos and photos. Since this target group is still reluctant to use cloud services, it was important that our products adapt.”

Emporia has developed the design and interface of its devices in Europe, based on user feedback. How does this process of collecting and implementing suggestions happen?

“

The design and development process is based on three pillars. First, We rely on the latest UX findings from universities and research institutes such as Chemnitz University of Technology, MIT Cambridge and the Ars Electronica Futurelab Linz. For example, there is a regular dialogue with lecturers at the Seniorenkolleg at Chemnitz University of Technology, who test our devices and also use them in their lectures. Secondly,

workshop with the target groupwhich are conducted at a European level. For example, we invite senior citizens to spend a day with us to develop the “smartphone of the future”. The lessons learned (such as the growing importance of speech recognition in this target group) are passed directly to our design and development teams. Thirdly, training. Together with its partners, emporia regularly organizes smartphone training courses for both digital beginners and experienced users. Feedback on our devices, strengths and weaknesses and general user needs and requirements are taken into account when developing new devices and applications.”





Security is clearly a priority for emporia, as demonstrated by the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor and panic button in the SMART.6lite, as well as the patented interactive Smartcover, which allows essential functions to be activated even when the phone is closed. What other security measures are in place to ensure the protection of user data?

“Our smartphones are based on Android. We can therefore guarantee regular security updates for up to five years, which will result in greater security for our users. We also provide users with the necessary information on how to manage their security (for example in the user manual or in the smartphone guide).”

With a 66% market share in Europe, what are emporia’s future plans to further expand its presence in the global smartphone market and what challenges does it expect to face?

“The share refers to the senior smartphone market. To secure and expand our market position, we are moving in several directions. – We know that even experienced users appreciate simplicity and clarity. In addition, many people, even young people, feel overwhelmed by the speed and variety of digital options. With emporia, we focus on simple multifunctionality. For example, the easily accessible panic button has been designed as a shortcut key. This means that you can easily assign it to the voice assistant or the camera. You can also use the shortcut key as an emergency button, for example if you want to return home alone in the evening and feel safe. The credo is: simplicity is a choice. emporiumcontinues the CEO of emporia Telecom, generates 80% of its added value in Europe, even though it is produced in China (Shenzhen). This means that emporia pays taxes in Europe and creates jobs in Europe. In the future, we want to emphasize this added value even more. After all, it matters where our tax money goes. Another crucial aspect is repair and service in the heart of Europe. emporia has its own service and repair center at its headquarters in Linz, Austria, where smartphones and push-button phones can be repaired and batteries or displays replaced quickly and cheaply. We will continue to expand this service in the future. In the end, “











Invernizzi concludes











“, the hotline of the emporia customer service is still run by “real” people, not chatbots. This is another service that sets us apart from the competition and will help us further strengthen our position in the market.”

The emporiaSMART.6lite is available at emporia official websiteAmazon and Esprinet at the recommended price of €249.99 and includes a charging base and a complete instruction manual in paper format, with QR code for further information and assistance.