The victory over Sampdoria, albeit amidst a thousand controversies, left a mark on the relegation zone.

Empoli had two results out of three against Sampdoria and chose… a victory in salvation format net of a red-hot finish. The 1-0 rewards the Tuscans and infuriates Sampdoria who had their goal canceled in the 97th minute. At the end, the hosts celebrate. Perfect evening for Zanetti’s team analyzing the challenge to the microphones of DAZN

CHAOS — The Empoli coach had foreseen a not very beautiful, very intense match. He was also ready for a challenge of suffering but he probably didn’t think that the dirty match would also become so controversial. “We knew it would be a difficult match. And that attention was needed against an opponent who took the field with a different psychological aspect than ours. In the end, three important points arrived at the end of a match in which we were partly beautiful but not very concrete Even today we kept everything in the balance, then episodes happen that cause suffering at the end. We risked drawing a match played very well”. See also Tudor: "Victory that charges us for the match against Inter"

SOLID — Net of the controversies, Empoli has proved to be solid. One more clean sheet and the ability to lay down the foil and use the club by adapting to the situation. “We have an extraordinary goalkeeper who is able to make the difference but I don’t think it’s fair to say that Empoli are just substitutes. This is a team that has a precise mentality. It would be ungenerous to reduce everything around the prowess of a boy who still has enormous quality”.

FURROW — The victory over Sampdoria, albeit amid a thousand controversies, weighs heavily. Zanetti can celebrate his third consecutive victory at home, 22 points in the standings one day from the end and 13 points ahead of the third from bottom place. Enough to talk about the groove. “I’m in an extraordinary club, with functional players. Between the president and managers, without incredible expenses, a respectable team has been put together with many young players ready for key roles. Here the philosophy is very clear. The results are the offspring of a work that puts the technician in the best possible conditions to work and obtain results”. See also F1 | Haas, everything changes: Mazepin on foot. Via also Uralkali

