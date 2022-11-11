A very precious victory for the Tuscans, at the belay with a +10 on the relegation zone.

Empoli is confirmed almost infallible in direct discounts and against opponents within its reach. Cremonese also comes out defeated by the confrontation with Zanetti’s team who enjoy a victory that is worth a lot: + 1o points on the relegation zone. The technician analyzes the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sports.

CYNICAL – The goal at the beginning of the second half directed a match that Empoli played with great organization, finding themselves effective in their own area as well as cynical in the opponent’s one. Very effective recipe. The attack creates and concretizes, Vicario preserves. “Cremonese put everything they had on the pitch, putting us in serious difficulty but Empoli remained present to themselves and learned to suffer. After all, for the type of team we are, it is impossible to get points if you don’t get into on the pitch with maximum attention. The only thing that matters are the points and in Serie A it is also sometimes necessary to know how to distort one’s beliefs and put something else on the field. I told Cambiaghi to go on the pitch and have fun. The skill of the coach it always passes through the players. “ See also Scandal in the NBA: they denounce the star for undressing 9 times before his psychologist

GROWTH – Zanetti closes the autumn championship with a very satisfactory classification. 17 points in 15 games, ten points clear of the hot zone and the feeling that this team can still grow. Also because when the opponent is within range, he hardly misses his aim and does not hit the big target. “Last year the team did well but then everyone knows how it ended. The ranking always looks to May, you have to hammer with the awareness of having to face difficult matches from a technical and psychological point of view. World Cup can help us to work on many aspects, when we start playing again we will also be on the open market and particular situations could be triggered. At the level of preparation we will have to be good at understanding what is needed.

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 23:22)

