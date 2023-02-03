The challenge can also tell what kind of ambitions and prospects Empoli may have.

Empoli returns to the Olimpico where they achieved one of the most beautiful feats of the season by recovering two goals against Lazio in just a few minutes. Paolo Zanetti, coach of the Tuscans, spoke about the match against Roma in the press conference, aware of the difficulty of the encore. His words are taken from Planet Empoli.

MARKET — It starts… from the end. The market closed and Empoli operated with the usual care. “I thank Bajrami for what he has given us, he has achieved his goal of going and improving elsewhere. With me he behaved very well even if he was a bit tossed around. I wish him good luck, we move forward, we move on, guys have arrived who are very interesting and have nice characteristics. The goal and what was important was to keep the backbone, the club managed to even add elements.” See also Colombia National Team: DT from Guatemala puts pressure on him

ROME — Roma is back from a sudden and unexpected stop in the Italian Cup and from the defeat in Naples. Fibrillation environment. Empoli could take advantage of the opportunity. “Roma are a great team, with extraordinary support and a great coach, regardless of the moment they live. The match against Cremonese doesn’t change the value both in individuals and in the collective. It remains a difficult game, without dwelling too much on the opponent I think we’ll have to do well. In the last match against a big one we opened our eyes, we said to ourselves that we can do it too. It can be done, but if we play with courage, without reverential fear, putting our certainties into play” .

PERSPECTIVES — The challenge can also tell what kind of ambitions and prospects Empoli may have. “Serie A puts you in front of continuous tests. The match against Turin left us a little bitter, but this also means that we have made progress in matters of level. If you are unhappy with not having scored six points between Inter and Turin means that we have also raised the bar within ourselves. And the final match against the grenades also told us that we cannot afford to drop. Mental tempting makes the difference. From now on, our goal is to be a difficult team to meet, today the teams we meet respect us, this is more than satisfactory, I understand that the job works”. See also The Colombian Women's National Team began with triumph preparation for the World Cup

February 3, 2023

