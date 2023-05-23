“An historic, unforgettable evening. The boys surprised me, they came from a particular week where we had partied. But in the last two days we have been working with the right head. They understood the mentality I want, I have no words to praise this group that I am lucky enough to coach“, so Paul Zanetti spoke at the press conference on the sidelines of the victory obtained against Juventus Of Merry. L’Empoli they beat the black and whites four to one, consolidating their fourteenth place in the standings. Decisive Caputo with a brace and Lupert And Little ones with one goal each. Here are the statements of the former coach Venice.