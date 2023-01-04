Empoli returns with a point from Udine.

Empoli returns from the Dacia Arena in Udine with a good draw. Zanetti’s team immediately found the opening goal and came close to doubling on the counterattack. In the second half, however, Udinese gained the upper hand by finding an equal and, also thanks to the numerical superiority, came close to a comeback. Equally Paolo Zanetti is not dissatisfied. The coach analyzed the challenge in the press conference.

DROP — Empoli got off to a great start, then when they suffered the decline the physicality of Udinese suffered. “This match leaves us with a bit of regret, also because we had several opportunities on the counterattack to end it. The idea was to play low and quickly restart to hit open space. We didn’t succeed and then Udinese took a step up and they have the physical and technical strength to hit and hurt. Fatality, their goal came on a restart. A pity because we had granted little depth. In any case, we keep a good point gained even in rather particular circumstances considering that it was the first game after the second half”. See also Rogelio Funes Mori will not leave Rayados for now

PERSPECTIVES — A point at the Dacia Arena is anything but to throw away. And the relegation zone is always quite far away. “This point gives us a lot above all because we have shown that we are a real team. Today’s draw is a result that will be useful for us in the rest of the championship”. And he will soon have Destro back too. Caputo, on the other hand, has already shown how useful he can be. “We are talking about a striker who, in addition to scoring, also knows how to play football well and creates opportunities for his teammates. He showed up immediately, providing a very important assist. He has arrived in good condition, he is not at the top but when he is we will see much better than we already appreciated today ”.

