Azzurri always struggling with training problems: even Zielinski out in the first half due to respiratory problems, a lot of possession passes but the goal never arrives, indeed there is the fortuitous one of the Tuscans (the ball makes pinball on Anguissa) who find the three points . And Elmas is injured too

From our correspondent Nicola Berardino

Napoli clamorously beats against Empoli, who do not miss the opportunity to sack Maradona and pocket the three points. He decides a daring goal from Cutrone in the middle of the second half. Second defeat in a row (still at home) in the league for Spalletti’s team who aimed for victory to reach the top of the standings and instead must give third place to Atalanta. The wall of the Tuscans in the coverage phase proved to be unsurpassable, but Empoli also played their game in an offensive key. Another bang for the team of Andreazzoli who had already punished Juventus at home and now rises in the standings to 26 under the pressure of three victories in the last four games (10 points pocketed).

Balance without goals – Spalletti (suspended, deputy Domenichini on the bench) recovers Lozano. Thus, compared to the formation deployed in the Europa League with Leicester, the only novelty is represented by the return from 1 ‘of Mertens. Insigne and Anguissa meet again on the bench. Andreazzoli engages Ismajli and Luperto in defense and Stulac and Henderson in midfield from via. Napoli immediately starts attacking, but Empoli also releases and Ospina must anticipate Cutrone’s exit. At times the offensive maneuver of the hosts was drumming. Very fast Tuscans in the restart phase and ready to gain meters as the minutes go by. A lob from Mertens high. Zielinski stops after receiving a blow (he accuses respiratory problems) and at 22 ‘Insigne enters. And in the middle of the field Elmas retires. Elmas stamps the top of the crossbar. Outstanding in evidence with a central progression. Napoli resumes to thicken the offensive maneuver. Empoli goes up: gored by Pinamonti going out. On the side, an attempt by Cutrone. Andreazzoli’s team harnesses the setting of the Neapolitan game. Ospina anticipates Cutrone, ready for the aerial detachment. Napoli recharges: Rrahmani’s idea that does not find a final touch. Vicar rejects a blow from Lozano. End of time in crescendo for Napoli. Classic Insigne shot: on the side. Overturning in front: Ospina foils du Bajrami. At the break at 0-0.

Shot of Cutrone – Immediately resumed at high rates. Aggressive Napoli. Very dynamic Empoli. Vicar retorts on Di Lorenzo. Ospina opposes with the body Cutrone launched at the net. Always an all-out match. Ounas shines on the edge of the area: I shoot out. Avanza Parisi: ball on the outside of Ospina’s goal. At 17 ‘a goal to Juan Jesus was canceled for offside. Trio of changes per team. In Naples Demme, Mertens and Lozano come out for Anguissa, Petagna and Politano. In Empoli, Henderson, Stulac and Bajrami out, space for Haas, Ricci and Di Francesco. Vicar shields Politano. And then he flies on an Insigne shot. Empoli reactive in the restarts. And in the 70th minute, from a corner from the left, a carom on Anguissa sends the ball to Cutrone who slips Ospina with the back of his head and signs the advantage of the Tuscans. Napoli tries to react immediately. The pole stops Petagna. In Empoli, Zurkowski is taken over by Bandinelli. And then Viti alternates with Luperto. Naples to the assault. Vicar neutralizes on Ounas. Elmas is injured: Malcuit enters. Six minutes of recovery. Napoli scrapes all the energy to seek a draw, but Empoli does not give up and collects another surprising victory.

December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 20:21)

