This weekend, Juventus and Empoli face off in a crucial Serie A clash that promises to be thrilling. Juventus are coming into the game with low morale after a draw against Roma, while Empoli are looking to bounce back after a draw against Bologna. Both teams have ambitions to climb the table, with Juventus looking to consolidate their dominance at home, where they have been almost unbeaten, and Empoli looking to secure their second home win. It will be a key match for both sides’ aspirations.
City: Empoli, Italy
Date: September 14th
Schedule: 18:00 (Spain), 13:00 (Argentina), 10:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Carlo Castellani Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bologna
|
1-1 E
|
Serie A
|
Rome
|
1-2 V
|
Serie A
|
Monza
|
0-0 E
|
Serie A
|
Catanzaro
|
4-1 V
|
Coppa Italia
|
Sampdoria
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rome
|
0-0 E
|
Serie A
|
Hellas Verona
|
0-3 V
|
Serie A
|
As
|
3-0 V
|
Serie A
|
Atletico Madrid
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Juventus U21
|
4-2 V
|
Friendly
Empoli have started the Serie A season with a marked improvement on last year. After finishing seventeenth last season, the Tuscan side have put in an encouraging performance in the opening rounds of the current campaign. With a record of one win and two draws from three games played, Empoli sit seventh in the table. Their only win so far was a remarkable triumph against Roma, a tough opponent. The draws were against Bologna and Monza, teams that also presented a considerable challenge.
This start to the season suggests significant progression for Empoli. If the team manages to maintain its form and avoid a defeat in the next match, it could consolidate a really promising start to the season. The improvement in the team’s performance is evident and, if they continue this positive trend, they could exceed expectations and secure a comfortable position in the table at the end of the season.
As for the last game, the one against Roma was a huge missed opportunity. After two impressive victories, the team arrived with the necessary momentum to position itself as the leader of Serie A, but it showed a lackluster and uncreative version. Despite attempts by players such as Vlahovic and Yildiz, the team was unable to generate enough danger, leaving a feeling of being wasted against a Roma in crisis.
The draw leaves Juventus with a mixture of frustration and disappointment, having dropped two points at home to a much-weakened opponent. Although the team has shown recent growth, this result shows that they still have to improve to consolidate their position at the top of the table. With a transitional season underway, this lack of decisiveness could become an obstacle to their title ambitions.
Empoli: Devis Vasquez, Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti, Gyasi, Grassi, Henderson, Pezzella, Solbakken, Fazzini and Colombo
Juventus: Michele Di Gregorio, Savona, Bremer, Federico Gatti, Juan Cabal, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolò Fagioli, Cambiaso, Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula and Dusan Vlahovic
Empoli 0-2 Juventus
