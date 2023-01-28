The statements of the assistant coach of Torino at the end of the match against Empoli valid for the 20th round

At the end of the match between Empoli and Turin, valid for the 20th day of Serie A, the assistant coach of the grenade Matteo I parrot spoke to the DAZN microphones to comment on the match. Here are his statements: “In the first half we suffered a lot from Empoli’s game, we stole few balls and the few we could play we didn’t play well. Empoli are a well-prepared team and we knew it but we still suffered, they were controlling us well. In the second half we raised the dribble and sent them into more difficulty. However, the team created several chances, at 2-0 it wasn’t easy to stay in the game, a round of applause to the boys who believed in us until the end. It’s a shame because we had also created the conditions to win but the way it was going is an important result”.

Did you expect this attitude from the team?

“When a team plays like this it puts them in difficulty, Udinese and Inter also suffered. We wanted to be more dangerous on long balls and second balls but we didn’t succeed. In the second half we shot the game better and the team created the conditions for do better and to create opportunities”.

Miranchuk and Sanabria how fundamental are they?

“They gave us dribble and calm in moving the ball. Against teams like Empoli, being very organized is necessary. In the first half we had done worse but we increased this characteristic. There was more harmony perhaps because Empoli also thought of control the result better. We had the patience to move the ball well and create chances.”

Now Ilic has arrived. But do you hope not to lose useful players like Schuurs, Lukic and Sanabria?

“It hasn’t been announced yet, I’d rather talk about those who took to the pitch today. Now we’ll think about the match in Florence, how to deal with it. The club will certainly make its assessments, they know the importance of the players and will choose for the good of the team “.



