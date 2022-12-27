There are 17 points in the standings of a Empoli who, thanks to her thirteenth position in the standings, arrived at the break for the World Cup in Qatar with a good advantage over the relegation zone. Now the world championship is over, Argentina is crowned champion and there are just two weeks left for the restart. At Empoli, however, the will is clear and climbing the standings is the clear objective in the minds of Zanetti’s boys.

Always one of the best talent showcases in Serie A. Many young people brought up in the blue house. A possible double-edged sword given that in each transfer market session there are many attacks to defend against. Also in January there will be many teams from Serie A, and beyond, who will try to knock on Corsi’s door to try and win one of his talents. Today, the Tuscan president Fabrizio Corsi clarified the future of some players <<<