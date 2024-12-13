















Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Empoli – Turin of Serie A, which takes place in Carlo Castellani at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Empoli – Turin

Classification and statistics between Empoli – Torino

Empoli arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Hellas Verona



while Torino played their last Serie A match against



Genoa



. He Empoli currently occupies the position number 9 of Serie A with 20 points, while their rival,

Turinoccupies the place 11 with 17 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Empoli schedule, the Torino schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.