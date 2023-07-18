This afternoon, in the Auditorium of the Empoli company, Computer Gross Arena, national leader in information technology, the press conference took place which formalized the three-year extension of the partnership between the main sponsor of the F abrizio Courses and the Tuscan company. Contractual relationship that intensifies, with the Computer Gross Arena directly involved in the new “naming” of the stadium and will also lead to the redevelopment of the same.

PRESS RELEASE – Great satisfaction expressed by Paolo Castellacci, president of Computer Gross: «We have been close to Empoli as sponsors and supporters for over twenty years, we were pleased to renew this important partnership and extend our involvement to the stadium project as well. We still want to be close to Empoli FC which represents football excellence on the Italian scene and it is a pride to see our logo on the shirts of our city’s team. I would like to thank the president Fabrizio Corsi for the kind words about our reality, the value of the partnership also involves the numerous customers and guests who we invite to Empoli every year and who feel welcomed in a special way. We have always been close to new challenges alongside Empoli FC and the new naming of the Carlo Castellani stadium – Computer Gross Arena is the first step that will accompany us on this new path”.