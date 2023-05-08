Cambiaghi and Caputo launch the Tuscans, Piatek’s goal in the final is useless. The victory allows Zanetti’s team to reach 38, 11 points from the relegation zone

by our correspondent Luca Taidelli

Those who expected the classic belly-full draw between two teams without prejudice are served by an Empoli capable of combining grit and good play and beating a crashed Salernitana well beyond a 2-1 signed by Cambiaghi (third consecutive goal) and Caputo. Piatek’s goal in the final was useless, even if Mazzocchi came close to making a mockery in added time. Sousa loses the chess challenge with Zanetti and an unbeaten run that had lasted since the opening match on February 26 against Lazio. Not bad, the Campania players remain at +8 on Spezia third from last, while Empoli at +11 can already uncork the salvation sparkling wine.

FIRST HALF — Empoli comes out of the blocks better, redesigned by Zanetti with the unprecedented 4-2-3-1 in which Baldanzi widens to the right, Henderson in the center and the unleashed Cambiaghi starts from the left. Salernitana has subbuteo rhythms and already in the 11th minute they could go under if the solissimo Caputo did not exalt Ochoa, the Mexican cat with seven lives on Marin’s corner, who then also flies on the right-footed shot by Cambiaghi. Major, a luxury given the precarious condition, and Botheim should asphyxiate Grassi and Marin, as well as assist Dia. Instead they are in constant trouble, as are Vilhena and Coulibaly who never find distances and times to raise the center of gravity. Sousa tries by swapping Sambia and Mazzocchi, but Empoli have another step and in the 37th minute they pass with full merit. The blue pressing leads to recovery on the trocar, Caputo triggers Ebuehi, good at crossing first intention for Cambiaghi, who anticipates Ochoa with a diving header and cools. See also Like Ronaldo and Michael Jordan: Durant signs for life for Nike

SECOND HALF — Sousa plays three substitutions already in the interval, with Daniliuc for Pirola (Bronn goes on the left), Kastanos for Sambia and Piatek to give weight to the attack in place of Maggiore. A hybrid 3-5-2 in which Mazzocchi moves back to the left, Botheim dances between midfielder and front midfielder and the amaranth heart at least starts beating. Empoli however risks closing it in the 8th minute with Marin sinking from the left and falling into the area after a clash with Lovato. Volpi continues, comforted by Var Fourneau. Zanetti recalled Henderson and with Akpa Akpro returned to the classic 4-3-1-2 and came close to doubling again first with Baldanzi who drove three mad and then with Ebuehi, who chipped the crossbar from a corner. Caputo supports Ebuehi’s usual assist on the third attempt. Goal initially canceled due to an offside that the Var denies. In fact, the match seems to end there because Salernitana tries with little conviction, while the hosts remain on track despite the double advantage and even come close to the trio with a diagonal from Parisi. Instead, in the 85th minute Piatek nailed the razor after Vicario’s knee save on Kastanos and the world turned upside down. Empoli in trouble, also because the 3-1 Marin’s 3-1 for offside was canceled for the newcomer Pjaca. And in the recovery Mazzocchi touches the same mockery. Empoli practically safe, Sousa still has to wait. See also Cycling in mourning, the builder Ugo De Rosa has died

May 8, 2023 (change May 8, 2023 | 22:27)

