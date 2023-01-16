Genoa – Fourth consecutive useful result for Empoli, who narrowly beat Sampdoria 1 to 0 with a header from Ebuehi and fly to twelfth place. Increasingly black crisis for Stankovic’s team, now at -7 points from the safety zone. In the final furious protests from the blucerchiati, who see Colley’s daring equalizer canceled in the 97th minute at the Var.

Empoli-Sampdoria, the match report

Few surprises in the starting eleven: Colley and Gabbiadini are back in Sampdoria after their absence in the defeat against Florence in the Coppa Italia, while the coach of the Tuscans Paolo Zanetti lines up the very fresh ex Caputo in front, flanked by Satriano and Baldanzi. Despite the pouring rain Empoli set off immediately determined to play the usual game of combinations and speed.

In the first seconds a deep throw puts Caputo in front of the goal and Audero is good at saving. A few minutes later still dangerous Tuscans with Marin kicking weakly towards the goal. But in the first half of substantial domination of the game by the hosts, the greatest chances are from Sampdoria: in the 17th minute Vieira blatantly doesn’t take advantage of an error in the clearance by Vicariowho serves him the ball on the edge of the area only to be pardoned by the Englishman who wastes badly.

Another ring from Stankovic’s team after half an hour: nice cross from Augello who catches Leris in the heart of the area, but his header splinters the crossbar and goes high. The last emotion of the first fraction is on the Caputo-Satriano axis, with the Uruguayan who sends an excellent cross from the former Sampdoria from a few meters into the slide.

No changes at the interval and after two minutes in the second half Empoli was still dangerous with the Caputo-Satriano tandem, but this time the centre-forward’s back-heel on loan from Inter went just wide. He replies a few minutes later the Doria with a shot from outside Vieira that Vicario deflects for a corner. The turning point of the game finally arrives in the 55th minute: Poisonous corner from Marin and Tyronne Ebuehi’s winning header, which seals his first goal in Serie A and gives the Tuscans the lead. Try to shake his Stankovic, who throws into the fray Sabiri, Zanoli and Winks, former Tottenham debut in our league. He increases the pressure on the blucerchiati who pour forward especially with Sabiri, committing an always attentive Vicar to various saves.

From a great descent of Zanoli a great opportunity arises for the blucerchiati: the player on loan from Napoli finds Gabbiadini alone in the area, but his shot is rejected by the Empoli number 1. The home goalkeeper’s great evening continued when in the 90th minute he passed first on a shot by the former Lammers, aimed at the bottom corner, and then on Colley’s free kick. Precisely on the developments of the goal comes the last emotion of an infinite match with Audero in the Tuscan area: in the 97th minute Colley in the fray pierces Vicario with a diagonal from a pure center forward, but the referee Santoro at the Var cancels everything for a foul by Gabbiadini’s hand, infuriating the Sampdoria bench. Final whistle in the 102nd minute.