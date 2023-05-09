Second consecutive victory for the Empoli which exceeds the Salernitana to the “Castellani” in one of the two afternoon matches of the thirty-fourth day of A league . Azzurri lead at the end of the first half with Cambiaghi the doubling comes in the second half with Caputo . The goal by was useless in the final Piatek which shortens the distances for Campania. At the end of the match, the Empoli coach Paolo Zanetti spoke at the press conference. Here are his statements:

“In this match the boys put fear aside, putting great aggression on the field. They played a top-level match against a team that came here to get results. We played even better than in the second half against Bologna. We are deservedly at +11, I think we are ready for the last step. In the meantime, I congratulate the boys, I know well what sacrifice is behind this victory. We managed to put the pieces of the puzzle together doing even better than before. This is part of a process for young kids who are having fun. At the base is the unity of purpose and the energy that has been recreated inside the locker room. When things don’t go well, the coach is often unloaded, but they never did and they put great trust in me. This, beyond the results, is the first satisfaction of the season“