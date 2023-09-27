Word a Paulo Sousa . The coach of Salernitana – to DAZN’s microphones – he spoke about his team’s defeat, on the green rectangle of Carlo Castellani at the hands of the revitalized Empoli of Aurelio Andreazzoli . Below are his words:

“I am not satisfied with the construction – explains the Portuguese – we had prepared this match well, especially in the second half we forced Empoli into their half of the pitch. But otherwise we were slow, we made wrong decisions and we suffered an Empoli who attacked very deep. After 3-4 passes, with a loss of possession we gave Empoli the chance to restart. We did badly in this match, I speak for everyone. We’ve done amazing things in the past and we need a win to rekindle that furor.”