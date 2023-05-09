The statements made by the Salernitana coach, Paulo Sousa, on the sidelines of the match against Empoli valid for the thirty-fourth day of Serie A.

There Salernitana lose away on the field ofEmpoli. The team of Sousa it is overtaken in the standings by the Tuscans who grab the fourteenth position. Eight lengths ahead for the grenade compared to the red zone of the tournament A league. In the last four rounds Dia and teammates are called to consolidate their stay in the top Italian championship.

Paul Sousacoach of Salernitana, spoke at the press conference to analyze the defeat remedied by his boys after ten consecutive useful results (two wins and eight draws). Here are his statements below.

“We’ve had a good week’s work, but there’s always an opponent and Empoli are a club with a project and a clear identity. They have player profiles that create difficulties for you, we applied our pressure but we’re there. only partially succeeded. The team had to play, you can lose it but only after conceding the goal were we able to do better even if without continuity. We made some changes at the end of the first half to put our opponents in difficulty, but we only built up well last fifteen minutes. Today much credit goes to Empoli and Paolo Zanetti“, declares Sousa. See also Ten curiosities that perhaps you did not know about the Australian national team: from the Oceania Federation to Asia

“Whoever loses must continue to save himself. We knew it, every match we have to have a strong mentality until the end. This team was built to save itself. I don’t think Dia is convoluted, the forwards need to be fueled. I see more ability that the team has to realize that they have to be convinced from the start, not just when they concede goals. When you keep the same players against everyone you have more chances to keep your game idea. I’m happy for Piatek because for a striker it’s something extraordinary, something special. I hope he’s unlocked because we need him. I would make the same choices, they had an amazing week and deserved to take the field. We can’t centralize on these two guys“, says the coach of the Salernitana.

May 8, 2023 (change May 8, 2023 | 21:42)

