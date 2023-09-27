“Yes, I think so, I saw it. I had fun, they were good. I saw a good team. Running, attacking, we talked a lot about these things. We managed to do them all together. The score it could have been wider. We were also assisted by a bit of luck, at the post, for example. You also have to have the desire to run empty and then I want the mentality of looking forward and not backwards, this leads to some risks as happened in passed but then we also collected. This is football and we will make the right considerations”