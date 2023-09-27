The statements of Aurelio Andreazzoli, at the end of the match between Empoli and Salernitana, valid for the sixth matchday of Serie A.
Word to Aurelio Andreazzoli. The coach ofEmpoli – to the microphones of DAZN – he spoke about his team’s victory at the Carlo Castellani against Salernitana driven by Paolo Sousa. Below are the words of Massa’s coach:
First goal, first win of the season. It was quite a collective, don’t you think?
“Yes, I think so, I saw it. I had fun, they were good. I saw a good team. Running, attacking, we talked a lot about these things. We managed to do them all together. The score it could have been wider. We were also assisted by a bit of luck, at the post, for example. You also have to have the desire to run empty and then I want the mentality of looking forward and not backwards, this leads to some risks as happened in passed but then we also collected. This is football and we will make the right considerations”
