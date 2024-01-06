Empoli-Milan 0-3, Andreazzoli: “A crap penalty. We're only talking about this fucking VAR”

Milan wins and convinces at Empoli: 3-0 for the Rossoneri who unlock with Loftus Cheek (on the 11th assist by Rafael Leao with a good move from the left), they doubled their lead on a penalty converted by Giroud (in the 31st) and close in the final (in the 88th) with the first goal in Serie A of Chaka Traore after counterattack by Pulisic (who provided the assist for the 19-year-old Rossoneri striker also on net against Cagliari in the Italian Cup).

After the match, Aurelio Andreazzoli, coach of the Tuscans, spoke at the press conference and returned to the penalty awarded to the Rossoneri, a touch with the fingers of Youssuf Maleh who had his arms high: “It's rubbish, a fingertip decides. There's a rule that says 'voluntary yes' or 'no', so instead we're just talking about this fucking VAR, let's get it over with.”

Empoli-Milan 0-3, Andreazzoli: “Congratulations for the first Rossoneri goal”

“We have to bow to the quality of Milan who achieved a lot by not doing much more than what Empoli did”, Andreazzoli had instead explained to Sky while analyzing the match. “My job is to make the team perform at its best. We created more than Milan, but in the end Milan scored and that's it. On the first goal, Milan made a nice move that deserves compliments. We need to materialize, we need to improve in this. We can also do it with those who are already here, we are not very lucky, but since it's time we said it, it's time to make something change. We can't do more as a team.”

Milan drops the hat-trick in Empoli, Pioli: “Negative moment behind us”

“We conceded something in the second half. We managed the ball, but we also had to close the game first – Milan coach Stefano Pioli explained to DAZN -. We came from experiences in which we had lost points in the same situation. However, it was a positive test.”

Who looks to the future after the 39 points in the first round (Inter winter champions at +9): “We have to do significantly better than last year in the return leg – underlines the Rossoneri coach -. We had a delicate period in which we dropped some points, but now we want to get back to doing well. We must keep this mentality and have this approach to the races.” “In the seasons there are positive and negative moments. The negative one seems to be behind us. We must not continue to think about the past – the words of Stefano Pioli -. There are still many races and possibilities for this season to be positive. The team is growing and playing at a good level. Now we have a difficult match in the Italian Cup and we will give our best because it is a competition we care about.”

Milan, Pioli on “Theo Hernandez and Loftus-Cheek

Theo Hernandez is growing into the role of central defender: “He is a very strong player with tactical intelligence and physicality that few in the world have – explained the Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli -. He is applying himself with intensity and attention in the central defender role as perhaps he has never done before and is doing very well helping us in the construction. He is performing at the highest level. Today he didn't do anything wrong and made a lot of mistakes when needed. I think it's right to continue like this now, but then we'll see.” On Loftus-Cheek, scorer of the goal that broke the deadlock against Empoli: “He must score more, he must fill the area. He has physicality and technique. He is a strong player. I didn't think it was that offensive at first. It's difficult to mark. He is skilled one-on-one and with his head. Today he did very well.”

