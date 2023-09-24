Empoli Inter live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

EMPOLI INTER STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 24 September 2023, at 12.30 pm Empoli and Inter take the field at the Castellani stadium in Empoli, a match valid for the fifth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Empoli Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Empoli and Inter will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Empoli Inter kick-off is scheduled for 12.30 today, Sunday 24 September 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Empoli Inter on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Berisha; Bereszynski, Ismajli, Luperto, Bastoni; Fazzini, Marin, Maleh; Baldanzi; Cambiaghi, Caputo.

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Frattesi, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

