Everything about Zanetti’s team: from the starting line-up to set-piece takers, up to buying advice, everything you need to know about the Azzurri

Francis Calvi

The Azzurri have sold Vicario and Parisi and are preparing to launch other products from the nursery. Zanetti’s squad has been strengthened with the arrivals of Gyasi, Maldini, frog, Caprile And Pezzellabut the draggers will still be Marine, Baldanzi And Caputo. Compared to last season, the Tuscans should register a change of form. From 4-3-1-2 we move on to 4-2-3-1: the wingers will be more involved in the offensive phase and Baldanzi will have the task of dictating the timing of the Azzurri’s counterattacks.

who to take and who to avoid — Own Baldanziin his second year as starter, will have an increasingly central role in Zanetti’s squad. Marine (32 appearances, 2 goals and 4 assists in 2022/2023) and Luperto (36 appearances, 2 goals and 6.05 FM) are effective to complete the defense and midfield of the fantasy team. Pezzella comes from a subdued season in Lecce, watch out for the goalkeeper too: per Caprileit will be difficult not to make Vicario regret. See also Constantini's return home: "No one knew me when I left"

possible surprises — For Maldini Jr Empoli is the right place to explode. It deserves attention too Fazziniwhich has ample room for improvement and can yield bonuses thanks to its entries.

the probable formation of empoli — (3-4-2-1) Caprile; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Pezzella; Marin, Frog; Maldini, Baldanzi, Gyasi; Caputo.

ballots — Ebuehi/Stojanovic for the right lane, Ranocchia/Grassi in the median, Gyasi/Fazzini in the trocar.

shooter hierarchy — Penalty kicks: Caputo, Marin. Free kicks: Marin, Maldini