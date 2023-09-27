After the negative record of 5 days without goals and without points, Andreazzoli’s men start again with the home success against the Granata

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi – empoli

Don’t give Empoli up for dead. In truth, it was already understood on Sunday when the team entrusted last week to the old master Aurelio Andreazzoli had withstood the impact with the shredder Inter. And yesterday Empoli had the right reward: the first three points (1-0 goal by Baldanzi) against a Salernitana team that to define as unrecognizable and disconcerting is an understatement. Empoli charged up, very fast, uncatchable for Paulo Sousa’s three capable defenders. But the Campania team has no organisation, they make mistakes in throws, stops, support and this time they didn’t even have the support of the inexhaustible Candreva. Sousa away? It’s difficult to say now, especially with the match against Inter in three days. But surely between tonight and tomorrow the president Danilo Iervolino will summon the sporting director Morgan De Sanctis and they will see what decision to make. Empoli reaches Salernitana at three, leaving Cagliari in last place. Andreazzoli, a wise old man, gave her soul, play, sprint. And at the Computer Gross Arena it will be tough for any team fighting for survival. The four very young players, Fazzini, Baldanzi, Cancellieri and Shpendi are a strength and an honor to those who send them on the pitch all together from the start.

And we go from there. Andreazzoli changes something compared to Inter. giving confidence to Grassi in the middle and leaving Ranocchia and Marin on the bench. Walukiewicz plays in defense with Luperto replacing Ismajli. The same changes up front, but above all the position of Baldanzi who stays wide on the right, therefore forming a 4-3-3. Shpendi is in the center, Cancellieri on the left. Paulo Sousa, however, confirms the 11 starters lined up last Friday in the drawn match against Frosinone. The match begins immediately with a problem for Empoli who after 10′ lose Pezzella who is injured in a tackle (not even whistled by Rapuano) with Kastanos. In the 13th minute Cacace replaced him. It's not over: three minutes later Bereszynski also gives up (seems to be a muscle problem) and Andreazzoli has to make another substitution: Ebuehi in. After 17 minutes of the match, in addition to half-time, he only has one substitution slot left. But this gives energy because Cancellieri takes flight, but finds Ochoa which he sends into the corner. Immediately afterwards Walukiewicz tries from outside: Ochoa again. In the 21st minute the music changes, Salernitana scores with Cabral who however clearly pushes Walukiewicz. The cancellation is for offside. But the one who pushes the most is Empoli who in the 23rd minute from a corner picks out Baldanzi alone (Bradaric is at fault) in front of Ochoa, but the home talent eats up an easy goal. No problem: Tommasino goes wild and makes the Granata defenders see stars. He also drives Maggiore crazy because sometimes he returns to his three-quarter position. And in the 34th minute it was he who scored Empoli's first, well-deserved goal of this championship. It triggers Cancellieri who runs all the way to the left, puts it in the center and the ball passes to Ochoa's feet, Baldanzi who followed with a basketball-style give and go can only put it in. On the pitch there is only Empoli who run at a higher speed, and with Ebuehi they added gas on the right. But Salernitana is ugly and soulless. In fact, Sousa goes wild in his air, furious. Baldanzi also risks doubling the lead, Maggiore's intervention is at its limits. In the 45th minute it was Maleh who devoured the second goal in the small area. Before 5′ of injury time. In which there is only another lightning restart of the "relay" of the Empoli sprinters who still risk doing harm.

second half — At half-time Paulo Sousa makes the revolution: the unrecognizable Pirola is out, Martegani, absolute zero, and also Candreva who strangely blocked. Inside Daniliuc, Bohinen and Botheim. For Candreva it seems to be a physical problem… In the first 15 minutes, Salernitana produced only one shot from Kastanos, outside and a nice cross from Mazzocchi which Bradaric landed badly. But the coach understands that losing here can have a devastating effect and in the 20th minute the ace is played: Dia. Who replaces an extinct Mazzocchi. The tactical structure changes: Kastanos goes to the right for Mazzocchi and Botheim and Cabral stay close to Dia. But it is Empoli who once again fails to double their lead: Ochoa clears Fazzini and then plays the ball to Shpendi who is unable to give him an angle. Salernitana gains a bit of space, also because the home team spent a lot. But it still stings. Ochoa is good on Fazzini and Shpendi. And there Andreazzoli, who only has one slot, understands that the reserve is almost finished. Inside Gyasi, Marin and Cambiaghi. Outside Shpendi, Fazzini and Baldanzi, the best youth. He only has to deal with Cabral the home team because the Cape Verdean is the only one who is scary. In fact in the 42nd minute he hits the post with Berisha beaten, then the Albanian goalkeeper on the second shot from the same position from the left opposes and blocks in two halves in the 49th minute. The last gasp in 6 minutes of injury time. Empoli rejoices in the deserved triumph, Salernitana silently takes the boos of its 971 very disappointed fans.