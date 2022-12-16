In the third test match played by Zanetti’s team, there was a stoppage which in any case did not affect the goodness of the work done.

A good Empoli but too imprecise comes out defeated by Monaco in the friendly played at the Castellani. In the third test match played by Zanetti’s team, there was a stoppage which in any case did not affect the goodness of the work done.

Zanetti opts for a 4-2-3-1 with Baldanzi and Bajrami supporting Satriano. The first goal ball belongs to the hosts, but nobody takes advantage of the ball placed in the middle of the penalty area by Baldanzi. Empoli orderly and constructive, which almost took the lead with Grassi who kicked a ball wide, again served to him by Baldanzi. In the 34th minute Parisi’s attempt was lost on the back foot. At the first thrust, however, the principality team unlocks the game with Edan Diop who puts in a rejected by Vicario. In the second half the hosts nearly equalized with Stojanovic, Bajrami, and Satriano. A draw would be more than fair after a second half played to one goal, but between measurement errors and Didillon’s prowess the match ended with a 0-1 that left a bad taste in the mouth only for the result.

There is still something to be satisfied with. Empoli played on a par with the sixth-placed side in the Ligue 1 championship, coming out with a very high head. Zanetti underlines the goodness of the performance to the club’s official channels. “We specifically chose tests that could put us in difficulty to help us understand where we are. The team has created a lot, but needs to improve. Even today they missed four or five goals and this shouldn’t become a trademark. I’ve seen good ideas and the attitude necessary to face a great team. Even from an athletic point of view, the answers are satisfactory. We were only stopped for 10 days, we recovered our condition and now we try to keep it high by playing. In view of January, overall, we are happy because the team has never given signs of a blackout. I consider this aspect to be fundamental because we cannot afford to pull the plug in view of the resumption of the championship and until then we must keep our heads in it. In this respect, the match against Monaco he gave me yet another demonstration that the group is mature and has great responsibility”.