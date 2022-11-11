With two goals in the second half, Empoli beats Cremonese at the ‘Castellani’ and takes a step forward in the group that tries to get away from the relegation zone, where instead the Lombards remain, who close 2022 without even a victory in Serie A. After a balanced first half, Empoli passes at the beginning of the second half, with Cambiaghi who, after just 20 seconds from entering the field, puts in after a beat and replies at the edge of the Cremonese area. The Lombards react and besiege the door of the Tuscans also hitting a pole. On the counterattack, however, Empoli doubles in the last minutes with Parisi capitalizing on a ball after a first shot by Cambiaghi. Cremonese remains penultimate with 7 points while Empoli temporarily overrides Sassuolo and Bologna and joins Salernitana with 17 points.