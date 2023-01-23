The president enjoys a victory against all logic and predictions but absolutely deserved. David has defeated Goliath but remains firmly planted on the ground.

An evening as protagonists on the football ladder. Corsi enjoys a victory in the same stadium that gave him great bitterness three years ago. The Empoli president expressed his emotions and sensations to the microphones of Sky Sports after the victory at Inter.

HONOR — A victory against all logic and predictions but absolutely deserved. David beat Goliath. “For a team and a club like Empoli, playing at San Siro is already an honor. We are a small provincial club with 50,000 inhabitants. Our entire city would not fill this stadium. This gives you an idea of ​​what a victory it is extraordinary, we happened to win five or six times at San Siro but I was always on the couch. I’m here for the first time, not because I felt like it, I was hoping for a draw at best. Here we left Serie A three years ago , sometimes the wheel turns and also allows us to get some satisfaction”. See also Lautaro, from possible sacrificed to the pivot of the new Inter

DREAM — A daydream: the projection is 50 points. If it’s not Europe, we’re close. And Fiorentina is behind in the standings. “Here at Empoli we know well that in football three or four games are enough to completely change the scenario. Surely our fans will embroider on being in front of Fiorentina but it makes no sense to make this type of comparison. We are playing in another league and our goal the only thing left is to achieve safety. This victory must bequeath the desire to train and improve.”

JEWELRY — A precious victory, signed by a jewel like Baldanzi. Already a market man. “I’m delighted that the goal came from a boy who played a leading role in the Primavera Scudetto. There were three players on the pitch from that team, one for Inter. Baldanzi will go to play in a big club but he must complete himself at Empoli to be 100% ready . For now I’m not thinking about the evaluation, it makes no sense to think about it. We only risk going off the road. Our goal instead is to keep the bar straight. Compliments are nice but we prefer to face reality. Just enjoy the victory at San Siro, but from tomorrow we start thinking about Turin”. See also The young homegrown players who have already filled the eye of the new Chivas coach

January 23, 2023 (change January 23, 2023 | 23:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Empoli #Corsis #joy #lost #wheel #turning #Baldanzi #stays #completes #journey