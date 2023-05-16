Great goal by Zanoli in the first half. In the added time comes the striker’s flash which is worth staying in Serie A for Zanetti’s team

Piccoli’s first goal cannot be forgotten. For him and for Empoli. Because staying in A dei Toscani is worth it. Sampdoria is heart, racing pride and skill. A great goal by Zanoli saves honour, it seems like the right evening to smile a little despite the relegation, then the attacker’s dig in added time (third striker introduced by Zanetti in the final), rewards the Tuscans’ excellent season.

Super Zanoli — The Dorian curve unfurls a controversial banner shouting “hands off Sampdoria”, while Stankovic’s boys hold the field with great dignity. Zanetti’s 4-2-3-1 covers the spaces better and initially there is a lot of Empoli. Caputo in split from two steps and a poisonous right foot from Cambiaghi give Ravaglia a long shiver. Then Sampdoria gains the field with skill and harmony by making the most of the flanks and everything returns to balance. Zanoli, before the pearl of the lead, wasted incredibly from close range. From there Ebuehi and Caputo hinder each other two steps from the goal, while a cross shot by Baldanzi finds a great Ravaglia. However, Samp does not give up and Quagliarella’s body language says it all. The captain works a ball on the left, takes the goal and crosses to the far post where in half overhead kick Zanoli mocks Vicario (34′). Empoli accuses the blow that, to be honest, it doesn’t deserve, but what it produces is very little and Samp goes to tea in full control. See also The great Ibex bankers raised their remuneration by 50% in 2021

The recovery — The reaction of the Tuscans lasts the space of a yawn. The bands are owned by Sampdoria which seems to have one more step. A free-kick by Gabbiadini commits Vicario, then Quagliarella goes in search of the goal at all costs. Zanetti inserts Destro and Pjaca for Baldanzi and Henderson and switches to a 4-3-3 with Pjaca in support. In short, very unbalanced Tuscans and Sampdoria ready to plow the spaces in the restart. Stankovic recalls Quagliarella amidst ovations and launches the fresh Lammers. The ball is in the hands of the Tuscans but there is no shortage of smudges, Caputo svirgola from inside the area, supports and controls sometimes slip away without a reason, while the Dorian curve continues to sing incessantly. Empoli’s thrust is feeble, the traffic of forwards up front doesn’t produce much also because a great Nuytinck towers in the area. Then, in the final, here is the flicker of Piccoli. In the end, Zanetti is right. And in Empoli the party can begin. See also Milan never dies: 3-1 in Empoli in the recovery with super Leao. But Pioli loses (other) three players

May 15, 2023 (change May 15, 2023 | 22:57)

